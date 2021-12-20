An Arabic language Twitter account associated with Iran on Sunday published an image that threatens to eliminate Israel in 2022.

The image, posted to the @iraninarabic_ir Twitter account, shows Israel made up of nails and matches. A book of matches is shown as well, with the words “Ballistic matchstick” and an Iranian regime flag on it.

The text which accompanied the image reads, in both English and Hebrew “Just try and you will see.”

The threatening tweet comes days after the front page of the Tehran Times newspaper threatened Israel with an attack.

Under the heading "Just one wrong move", the front of the newspaper showed a map of Israel marked with "targets" which Iran supposedly could hit.

"An intensification of the Israeli military threats against Iran seems to suggest that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of hitting them from anywhere," the article said.

Last week, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the IDF has begun preparing for a general war against Iran, including but not limited to an attack on that country's nuclear facilities.

The new operational plans include the option of an "exchange of blows" - both direct and indirect - of varying strengths between the two countries.

In late November, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a top-level spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, called for the destruction of Israel.

“We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter,” he said, adding, “We want to destroy Zionism in the world.”

Previously, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace forces, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said that Israel was "doomed to disappear" and that any action by Israel against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance.

Before that, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spoke at the United Nations Durban IV conference, where he said his nation’s "willpower is dedicated" to the elimination of Zionism.