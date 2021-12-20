Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren wrote on Twitter.

“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives,” she added.

In September, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. At the time, 10 other lawmakers had also tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated: Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL.), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Mike Doyle (D-PA) and Darren Soto (D-FL), as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Angus King (I-ME) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, commented in August on the phenomenon of “breakthrough infections”.

“No vaccine is 100% effective, so you can expect breakthrough infections. Most of these infections are going to be asymptomatic or mild,” he explained.

Fauci added that people who have been infected should still get the vaccine in order to add a stronger layer of protection, noting the delta variant is producing more reinfections.

“The protection you get from the original infection still exists somewhat, but reinfections occur at a much greater rate among individuals now than they did against the original (strain),” he said.

“The recommendation still holds that even though you've been infected previously in the context of variants, it's a good idea to get vaccinated anyway," added Fauci.