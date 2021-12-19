On Sunday evening, two Jews were taking a walk down Rechov Hanevi'im in Jerusalem, toward the Old City walls near Damascus Gate (Shaar Shechem), when an Arab approached them and attempted to stab them, before fleeing. Neither of the Jews was injured.

The Jews reported the incident to police who summoned reinforcements, searched the area, and located the Arab within the hour, who turned out to be a Palestinian from Anata, a man in his twenties.

Jerusalem police chief Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and heard the account of events. The two Jews, both haredim, had been walking down the street when an Arab approached, withdrew a knife from his bag, and hit one of the Jews with it without succeeding to actually stab him. The Arab then tossed the knife away and fled.

The knife was later retrieved.

"The swift capture of the perpetrator was only due to the prompt and efficient action of police," said Turgeman. "Security operations have now been stepped up in the area, and we will be enhancing police presence and investigations as necessary. We will continue to act with determination against all threats in order to protect the general public and preserve law and order."