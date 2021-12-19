"And he blessed Yosef and said, 'G-d, before Whom my fathers, Avraham and Yitzchak, walked, G-d Who sustained me as long as I am alive, until this day, may the angel who redeemed me from all harm bless the youths, and may they be called by my name and the name of my fathers, Avraham and Yitzchak, and may they multiply abundantly like fish, in the midst of the land.'" (Genesis 48:15-16)

What is a blessing?

What is its power?

What is its promise?

Weekly Torah Study: Vayechi