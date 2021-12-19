Aharon Yehuda Immergrin, who was seriously wounded in the terrorist attack near the Kotel Hama’aravi (Western Wall) that took the life of Eli Kay, has been released from hospital for rehabilitation.

Immergrin sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the attack and arrived at hospital unconscious and gravely injured. He was rushed to the trauma center at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and immediately operated on in order to save his life.

After his condition stabilized, he was admitted to the hospital’s ICU where he underwent a series of operations, following which he gradually regained consciousness. Now, a month after the attack, he has been released and sent for rehabilitation.

Shaare Zedek’s director of the trauma department Dr. Alon Shurz related: “We admitted Aharon when he was hovering between life and death. Now that he’s being discharged from Shaare Zedek after recovering from such complicated injuries, we are very satisfied with the progress he has made, and wish him all the best on the long road of recovery toward full health.”