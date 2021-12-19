AN EMERGENCY REQUEST FROM RABBI YITZCHOK ZILBERSTEIN & OTHERS:

“To the generous ones of our nation,

I have come to request that you come to the aid of (anonymous)…It is truly a matter of life and death.

It is a great deed to support him and help save him from this terrible situation.

All those who help will be blessed from Above many times over, and G-d should fulfill all their requests for the good.

Signed,

Rabbi Sariel Rosenberg shlita

I too join Rabbi Shaul Karelitz shlita

I too join Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky shlita

I too join the above Yitzchak Zilberstein shlita”

Right now, a massive scholar and close acquaintance of Rabbi Yitzchok Zilberstein and others is literally hanging between life and death. These Rabbinical figures are coming forth and strongly requesting donors to be extra generous, as he may only have days left.

Every minute, the clock is ticking closer to a good man’s death sentence. For his children's sake, please heed the call of our leaders and donate here to save him.

In the words of Rabbi Zilberstein, you should be blessed from Above many times over, and G-d should fulfill all your requests for the good in return for your incredible generosity.