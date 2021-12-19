The Sovereignty Movement mourns the passing of our teacher, Rav Eliezer Waldman, ztz"l, one of the pillars of the renewed settlement in Judea and Samaria in general and in Hevron in particular, the founder of Nir Yeshiva, member of Knesset from the Tehiyya Movement.

Rav Waldman and his wife, Rabbanit Ruth Waldman, may she live a long life, are examples and role models of pioneering and faithfulness to the Land of Israel, for which they paid a heavy price.

The Nir Yeshiva was the spirit behind the ascent to the communities of South Har Hevron. Its students internalized and realized the vision of the Land of Israel in all parts of the Land in many areas.

Last summer, it was Rav Waldman who turned to us in great concern and requested that we act to prevent the establishment of an American consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The Rav immediately understood the danger inherent in this dangerous step, which would cause our loss of sovereignty in our eternal capital, G-d forbid.

We all mobilized ourselves for this important activity. The Rav’s backing for the Sovereignty Movement in general and activity on behalf of Jerusalem in particular gave us strength.

In all of our work, we knew that we have the Rabbi's support for our activities.

We pray that his way will continue to light our eyes and our work on behalf of the Land of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the People of Israel.