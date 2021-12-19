President Trump has made public remarks about American Jews recently. One of my close friends recently met with him and was asked why only 25 percent of the Jews voted for him.

He is frustrated. I would be too. After all, he did more for Israel and American Jews than any other president, including Harry Truman and Ronald Reagan.

I know because I was with Donald J. Trump as he was accepting the Republican nomination in Cleveland in 2016. I stood in attendance at his inauguration and partied afterwards. I was a Jewish Advisor on the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. I was in Jerusalem in May, 2018, at the Embassy opening and stood feet away from him as he signed the Executive Order Combatting Anti-Semitism. I ran for Congress in 2020 as the pro-Trump candidate against the anti-Trump establishment endorsed candidate who lost.

I founded Jewish Vote GOP in 2020 and it is one of the fastest growing grassroots groups supporting Save America candidates.

I get it. You are angry. So am I.

Most Asked Question

The number one question I am asked is, “How can any Jew vote for a Democrat?”

It’s very hard to teach an old dog new tricks. Too many Jews still believe that Kennedys and Roosevelts were all friends to the Jews despite the facts about how they knew what was going on in Hitler’s Germany.

As more and more people from every cultural background, from all areas of the country and with different financial situations all are questioning the Biden administration’s leadership, Jews just might join every other minority group that is increasing voter registration in the republican and conservative parties.

Trump, If You Want Our Vote, Here Is How You Get It

President Trump, your desire to run for President in 2024 is the worst kept secret in political circles.

Your endorsements for 2022 candidates are the most sought after seal of approval and will make or break a candidacy for an exciting primary season.

Here are some tips to get Jewish support:

Don’t use all the same advisors you did in 2020. If an architect didn’t come through with an excellent building, would you hire them for your next project? Probably not.

Not every person who publicly says they are Trump supporters really is. Worse, they use social media and some “right wing” outlets to mislead others. It’s scary and hard to control.

Don’t equate supporting Israel with American Jewish issues. American Jews can relate to increased costs in supermarkets and at the gas pump too. They fear using public transportation and wearing a Jewish star because of high crime everywhere. They support school choice, meaning quality public and private schools and believe in admissions based on merit, not race or gender. Many are small business owners and fear that rising costs and the inability to purchase and deliver products will cause closures, bankruptcies and unemployment.

Don’t attack Israeli leadership or your friend Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. Not only will you lose Jewish support, but Christian Zionists like Mike Evans, will distance themselves from you.

Candidates come from 50 states and on local, state and national levels, not just in swing states or as incumbents.

Use untapped public figures like fashion designers, film and television stars and chefs and authors to sell the message. They are there for you.

Always point to your policy achievements.

A big problem in your previous campaign towards Jews is that it focused on only Orthodox and more religious. They are with you and constitute that 20%. Considering most Jews are not traditional or observant, you missed opportunities with the majority of Jews. You can get some of them today.

As the founder and chair of Jewish Vote GOP, I can promise you, we the grassroots really want you. I truly believe you were brought here as a modern day Moses. Your reign is to last more than the constitution’s 22 amendment about being elected twice, or eight years. Joe Biden might be President, but you are our leader. Your voice, your policies will affect generations way after 2028.

Biden might say 'build back better', but we say build like it’s 2019 and even bigger…

We really do need you now because we can hardly believe what has happened to our country in less than a year. So, please, don’t make any mistakes to ruin your chances to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and renew the incredible relationship with Israel that the United States benefited from.

Cindy Grosz is the host of Cindy’s Political Corner which can be downloaded through iHeartRadio, Spotify and all major podcast outlets. She is the chair of Jewish Vote GOP. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was an advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. She can be reached at jewishvotecounts@gmail.com























