Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Saturday night that Israel could consider a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly population.

"We will consider doing that," Horowitz told Channel 12 News in an interview, stressing that the decision will be made "by doctors and specialists, not by politicians."

He added that the pandemic treatment team will convene this week and discuss the issue.

On the concerns of another wave of COVID-19, Horowitz called on the public to continue to get vaccinated.

"I do not know if we will be in the middle of a wave within three weeks," he said. "This variant has a doubling rate that we have not seen before. Therefore, in view of the rapid infection - the most important thing to do is get vaccinated."

On the reports of frictions and disagreements between him and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Horowitz said, "The Prime Minister and I work together excellently, and even if there are arguments we end up with understandings. Regarding travels abroad - at the moment, most of those infected with Omicron who come to Israel still come from there, so certain destinations need to be restricted."