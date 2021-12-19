הפגנה בירושלים בעקבות הפיגוע מעיין ברבי/TPS

Dozens of young people demonstrated on Saturday night at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem following the terrorist attack in Samaria this past Thursday night.

The protesters tried to block the road. 13 of them were arrested.

According to reports from the scene, one of the demonstrators, a minor, was arrested with police using serious violence. The police used a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators. A woman was injured by the water cannon and was evacuated to hospital in light condition.

An attorney on behalf of the Honenu legal aid organization is assisting the detainees.