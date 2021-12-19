Popular singer Mordechai Ben David, commonly known as MBD, claimed that COVID-19 is "just flu" and that the media is fear-mongering.

"Coronavirus is flu," Ben David said in an interview with Radio Kol Hai's Menachem Toker. "In my opinion it's just money, it's Pfizer's money mill. The media is trying to instill fear in us, so that everyone will get vaccinated out of fear."

He added: "Those whose rabbis have told him to get vaccinated - should get vaccinated."

According to Ishay Cohen from Kikar Hashabbat, Toker chose to cut the above segment, and not air it.

"I would have expected Toker to stop MBD in real time, and put him in his place," Cohen said.

MBD, whose full name is Mordechai Werdyger, is a 70-year-old American hasidic singer.