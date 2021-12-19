A resident of the central city of Ramle on Saturday evening told police that a bullet had come through the window of his home.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the sound of gunfire had been reported in Ramle's Amishav neighborhood.

No one was injured in the incident.

"We sat in the living room, the whole family, and a bullet flew into the house," Hen, who lives in Amishav told Kan News. "I called the police, they said that they might send a forensic investigator afterwards."

He added: "The bullet almost blasted my head open. I have four children at home."