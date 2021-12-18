A New Year's reception scheduled to be held Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been canceled, the Government Press Office (GPO) said Saturday night.

"The Government Press Office regrets to announce that due to growing concerns over a potential new COVID wave in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has decided to cancel tomorrow's reception," GPO said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your understanding, and wish you a better, healthier 2022."

On Sunday, the Israeli government is expected to discuss a proposal under which Israelis would be prohibited from traveling to most countries in the world.

According to the Channel 12 News report, Bennett said in closed discussions that, "Any minister who votes against the actions now will bear responsibility for the outbreak. I expect all of the ministers to understand the enormity of this event and not to give in to public pressure or to pressure by lobbyists."