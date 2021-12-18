The Dimentman family returned from the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, to hear happy news: A new grandson was born to the murdered man's parents.

Just prior to the start of Shabbat (the Sabbath) on Friday at sunset, Yehuda's older brother, Efraim, welcomed a new son.

The Dimentman family is sitting shiva (the traditional week of mourning) at the home of Yehuda's parents in Mevaseret Zion.

The search for the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Dimentman and wounded two others is still ongoing.

It is estimated that the terrorists waited in the bushes near the road, and fired approximately ten bullets at their victims.