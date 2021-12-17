IDF Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kohavi on Friday visited the site of Thursday’s terrorist attack near Homesh in Samaria, where he conducted a situational assessment.

"I send my condolences to the Dimentman family and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Our troops continue to pursue the terrorists involved in the attack and promote security and quiet in the area,” said the Chief of Staff.

“Along with the intelligence effort, we will also increase the fighting forces and we will continue to act and expand the operational activities as needed. We will not stop until we capture the terrorists," he stressed.

Hundreds of people arrived Friday morning for the funeral procession of Yehuda Dimentman, who was shot and murdered in Thursday night’s attack.

Dimentman, 25, lived in Shavei Shomron and was a student at the Homesh yeshiva. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.

Two other people were wounded in the attack and transferred to hospital for treatment.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)