While delivering a commencement speech, US President Joe Biden reportedly made several verbal gaffs, including mistakenly referring to the vice president as ‘President Harris.’

The president’s reference during the South Carolina State University commencement ceremony to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” was not the first time Biden made the slip-up. He also referred to the vice president as “President Harris” in March during a White House speech.

While delivering the graduation speech, Biden also stumbled over the name of the Democratic Party’s “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” referring to the bill as the “George Family Justice Act, Policing Act."

"On police reform, I share the frustration. And I know the family well – the George Family Justice Act, Policing Act – I know the family well," Biden said.

When giving praise to historically black collages, Biden remarked: "Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum."

Biden also used his time at the podium to push the Democrats' political agenda, including game far reaching election and campaign finance reform legislation that passed the House, where Democrats have a majority. The measure is stalled in the Senate, where each party has 50 seats.

Biden also reminisced about his early failures in the presidential primaries. But he said he always knew he would win South Carolina because of its large African American population.

"I, uh, I got what we call in my old neighborhood in Claymont, Delaware – I got 'shellacked.' I kept saying, I'm waiting to go to South Carolina," Biden said. "Because I come from a state that has the eighth-largest African American population and that's the source of all my support in Delaware. For real."

