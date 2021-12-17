Unknown persons arrived last night at the house of MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) and left a protest sign on the front door.

The sign read, "Your comments have led to the killing of Jews. Even tonight your silence and your voice are being used as a tool in the hands of our enemies. You are besmirching your people. There is no forgiveness and no atonement. You have shed Jewish blood, and your conscience cannot be clear while you remain in the government. "Your brother's blood calls out to me from the ground". Signed, the heartbrokn"

Currently, MK Orbach has not filed a complaint with the Knesset Guard or the police.

It should be noted that the names and phone numbers of MK Orbach and Minister Shaked were circulated this morning in hundreds of WhatsApp groups, with people asking that the recipients call or text them to express their resentment that Orbach and Shaked allowed Yamina to join a coalition that included the United Arab List.