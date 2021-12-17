Dr. Sam Minskoff, a license clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, discusses anti-Semitism (Jew hatred) as more than a wakeup call for Jews in the Diaspora but rather ironically as serving G-d’s purpose for "encouraging" Jews to return home to the Land that G-d has foresworn, namely, Eretz Yisrael (the Land of Israel).

According to Minskoff, time is ticking away for Jews to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel - ed.) as soon and as quickly as possible, to avoid the grave danger of the destruction of Jews and to guarantee the safety of Jews and their descendants.