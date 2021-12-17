Journalist Barak Ravid of Walla! and Axios has reported that reaching a nuclear deal with Iran could take six months.

"E3 diplomat tells me: No real progress this week in the nuclear talks with Iran," Ravid tweeted on Friday.

"In current pace it could take 6 months to get a deal. Another meeting could take place next on December 27th."

Earlier this week, Western diplomats told Kan Bet that, "At this stage, the Iranian offers regarding supervision and their nuclear program, as well as on the issue of sanctions, are still significantly distant from the Western stance."

"There are endless discussions, and there's a high chance that this time as well, the Iranians are not serious," the sources added.