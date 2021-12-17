Hundreds attended the funeral that took place Friday morning in Homesh for the late Yehuda Dimentman, who was shot and killed in a terror attack last night on his way to his home in Homesh.

Shlomi Dimentman, Yehuda's brother who was killed in the attack, wept for him at the funeral: "We are 12 brothers, and now one is no more. Yehuda grew up in the hills. He studied and taught and strengthened the society. We, the family, know that it is not for nothing. I call on the Prime Minister to renew the settlement in Homesh. The Arabs around us rejoice as we are shamed. We will continue to stay here in our land."

Rabbi Ze'ev Alek, the widow's father, also spoke at the funeral: "Yehuda the hero, chose to sit in the tent of Torah, connected to the Holy Land and the land of Homesh. Everywhere the nation of Israel goes, the Torah goes with them. Our Yehuda, a wonderful father and a wonderful husband, did not know what fear is."

"What gentleness and calmness you had when you held your sweet son David. On the other hand, what courage and ferocity to fight the country's war. "

The funeral was attended by officials from multiple ministries, as well as rabbis who arrived to pay their respects and say a few words.

Among those attending were MKs Itamar Ben Gvir, Orit Strock, Simcha Rothman and Nir Barkat.

MK Nir Barkat said: "Yehuda fell as a warrior for the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel. I just returned from the United States and told them - Jews are allowed to live wherever they want in the world. We have a right to defend ourselves fiercely. The goal of the terrorists is to expel us and make us afraid and leave here, so we need more settlements and maintain an iron fist against terrorists. I will plan how to bring two million settlers here. That's the answer. "

The dean of the Yeshiva in Homesh, Rabbi Elishama Cohen, spoke at the funeral: "Homesh will remain forever. Homesh will grow strong. Yehuda's impression will remain here in the yeshiva always. We will grow together, we will develop together."

Yehuda's friends also responded by calling for donations towards the Yeshiva.

The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, expressed his remarks to the terrible murder from Kibbutz Lavi: "On holy land, the land of the State of Israel, a father of a child was killed, a man who just wanted to live here with all of us. In great pain we ask and pray that the people of Israel can live in peace here in their land."

Speaker for Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, responded to the terror attack by blaming the Minister of Public Security and the Minister of Defense: "By order of Gantz and Barlev, in recent months, Homesh students have been persecuted by the Israel Police in arrests, demolitions, deportations, and more. And in the face of the persecution, the number of stone-throwing and Molotov cocktails aimed towards Homesh has risen. Terrorism does not come in a vacuum: When the terrorists see that the government is pursuing Homesh members, they allow themselves to murder. The blood is on the hands of the Israeli government."

MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "Yehuda was sent to guide us towards what we have not been able to do to date, to return to Homesh. To grow the yeshiva. That is what will happen with G-d's help. I am sorry, Atia and David, and the family, that we did not do enough. That we did not do this before."

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut said the need to eradicate the phenomenon of violence and the use of firearms is an urgent national need: "Dealing with it is a first-rate social and national task, requiring cooperation and unification of forces."

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: "Together with the family, I call on the government of Israel to give an appropriate response to the murder here. The Israeli government should make better arrangements for the Homesh Yeshiva, giving a Zionistic and proud response to this terrible crime. We will never be broken."

