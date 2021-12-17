MK David Bitan (Likud) has predicted that the current unity government will collapse within the next six months.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Bitan explained, "I have already said that [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's government will not last long. But it takes time to fight. As of today, they are managing to stick it out, because they are paying in cash and in jobs. But in the end they will fight and bring down the government. There are dynamics to fighting, and with time they will forget the glue that holds them together."

"In the meantime," he added, "we are rising in the polls, and we will reach even 61 Knesset seats, so that [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu will return, in light of the situation in which they are not functioning. And yes, I believe that he will be back. We also don't need 61 Knesset seats this time, it's enough to have 58 and our side will give the Likud the government. In such a situation, they will need the Joint Arab List, and that's something they still cannot do."

According to him, there is still an option to form an alternative government.

"The option of [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz (Blue and White) still exists - he is not going to do it because he does not believe Netanyahu and the Likud, but when he starts to understand that this is a good option, he can do it. The chance is not high, but it could happen."

When asked about Public Security Minister Omer Barlev's comments earlier this week regarding "settler violence," Bitan said, "Barlev needs to talk less and do more. Terror attacks don't happen because someone said something. We are in a situation of repeated and consistent acts of terror. But we need to take care of that. Barlev is creating a situation in which each word heats up the atmosphere, and we don't need to do that."