Courtesy of the photographer and Aviya Deutsch/TPS

Hundreds of people arrived Friday morning to the funeral procession of Yehuda Dimentman, who was shot and murdered last night in a terror attack whilst leaving the town of Homesh.

Hundreds of civilians, Knesset members, rabbis and public figures are expected to attend the funeral.

The funeral procession left Homesh at 9 a.m.

After the eulogies, there will be a stop at the murder scene and from there the funeral procession will continue to Jerusalem and the victim will come to rest in his final resting place on Har Hamenuchot.

Dimentman, 25, was shot and killed by a terrorist Thursday evening. Two others were wounded in the attack.

He lived in Shavei Shomron and was a student at the Homesh yeshiva. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.