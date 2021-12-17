The current rain system will peak Friday with intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel accompanied by thunderstorms. There may be local rainfall in the northern Negev.

There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, and Mount Hermon will see snowfall. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average

Friday night will see intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel and along the coast. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon and there is a chance of flooding along the coast.

Saturday will see continued rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average. During the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually lessen and cease.

Sunday will see a break in the rains, and temperatures will rise slightly.

The next rain system will start Monday, with rainfall and storms in northern and central Israel. There is a chance of flooding in flood-prone areas. There will be snowfall on Mount Hermon, and there may be snowfall on the tops of the higher peaks in the Golan Heights. Temperatures will drop significantly.