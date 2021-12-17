The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced on Thursday that it would be launching a super PAC ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn said, according to The Hill, that the lobby group is creating a super PAC and a federal PAC “to make us more effective in fulfilling our mission in the current political environment.”

The PACs will back both Democratic and Republican pro-Israel members of Congress in addition to congressional candidates, added Korn.

She said the changing political environment in Washington, D.C., motivated the group to launch the PACs.

“The D.C. political environment has been undergoing profound change. Hyper-partisanship, high congressional turnover, and the exponential growth in the cost of campaigns now dominate the landscape,” Korn said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

“As such, the Board has decided to introduce these two new tools,” she added.

Marshall Wittmann, a spokesperson for AIPAC, told The Hill in a statement that the PACs are “an opportunity to significantly deepen and strengthen the involvement of the pro-Israel community in politics,” adding that they will function “in a bipartisan way.”

Rob Bassin will lead the super PAC, and Marilyn Rosenthal will head the federal PAC, according to an AIPAC official. Before their new roles, Bassin was AIPAC's political director and Rosenthal served as director of progressive engagement.

While super PACs are not permitted to donate to candidates directly, they are able to solicit and utilize an unrestricted amount of money to rally support for or against a candidate.