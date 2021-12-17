State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday night condemned the shooting attack near Homesh in Samaria in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered and two other people were wounded.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack today in the West Bank that killed an Israeli citizen and wounded two others. Our thoughts are with the victims of this attack and their families,” tweeted Price.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier on Thursday that "together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the person killed in the deadly attack that took place this evening in Samaria, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

"Security forces will soon get their hands on the terrorists and we’ll ensure that justice is served,” Bennett said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared, "The security forces will lay their hands on the terrorists. We continue to increase our vigilance against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and continue to act by all means and in all arenas against terrorist organizations."

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev wrote on Twitter, "A serious attack was committed near Homesh this evening. Palestinian terrorism is once again raising its ugly head. My condolences to the family and loved ones of the yeshiva student who was murdered and a speedy recovery to the wounded."

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that "Palestinian terrorism once again illustrates to us that the war on Israel has not ended and that the settlers of Judea and Samaria constitute the defensive wall of the State of Israel."

"We will continue to take root in this country and build it to glory. The security forces will lay their hands on the heinous murderers who have not yet come to terms with a Jewish presence in the Land of Israel," Shaked said.