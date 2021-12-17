An Iranian official said on Thursday that the UN atomic watchdog will not be able to examine camera images from a nuclear facility near Iran's Karaj until after sanctions are lifted, AFP reports.

The comment came a day after Tehran and the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached an agreement on replacing the cameras at the facility which makes centrifuges.

"The cameras will be installed in a way that they take images which will be stored in the cameras' memory," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, according to AFP.

"When they are full, the memory cards will be removed and placed under the joint control of Iran and the Agency," he added, before clarifying, "In other words, the Agency will not have any access to the information before sanctions are lifted."

Iran last week alleged that the IAEA cameras were used in an attack on the Karaj facility this past June, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

IAEA chief Rafel Grossi called the Iranian claim "simply absurd."

The agreement between Iran and the IAEA came months after Iran began restricting some IAEA inspection activity as part of steps it has taken away from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Last month, it was reported that Iran has resumed production of equipment for advanced centrifuges at Karaj.