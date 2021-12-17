Hamas on Thursday welcomed the shooting attack near the town of Homesh in Samaria, in which Yehuda Dimentman was murdered and two other Israelis were injured.

A statement issued by Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that "the operation is a continuation of the revolution of our Palestinian people in all arenas of action and resistance."

"This action re-illustrates that our heroic Palestinian people in the West Bank will continue their legitimate resistance until the expulsion of the occupier from all of our Palestinian land and the expulsion of its settlers," he stated.

Qassem added that "the resistance and immense sacrifice that is taking place in cities along the length and breadth of the West Bank are the sure guarantee for the realization of the victory of our people and for the implementation of its goals of liberation and return."

Hamas has recently expanded its terrorist activities throughout Judea and Samaria and in Jerusalem, in parallel with negotiations on a settlement in the Gaza Strip with Israel.

In this context, a number of shooting attacks were carried out and a terrorist infrastructure of Hamas which planned suicide bombings was exposed.