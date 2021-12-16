Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday accused Public Security Minister Omer Barlev of responsibility for the shooting attack near Homesh, in which an Israeli was murdered and two others were injured.

"When Defense Minister Gantz pursues a lax policy and Minister Omer Barlev slanders Israel in the world and shamelessly attacks the settlers, the terrorists smell weakness, do not shy away and raise their heads. Barlev-Gantz's lax policy and a government that relies on the Muslim Brotherhood leads to terrorist attacks. The words of Omer Barlev led to the attack. Words can kill," Ben Gvir claimed.

He was referring to Barlev’s comments this week that he discussed “settler violence” with visiting US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) added, "Omer Barlev, this attack is a direct result of the 'settler violence' campaign in which you took part in full knowledge. Apologize and resign now - before your incitement and that of your friends on the far left will charge us heavier prices."

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) also said that Barlev’s remarks encouraged terrorism. "Omer Barlev must resign now and stand trial before more Jews are harmed and murdered because of his incitement. The deportation law from northern Samaria should be repealed, the yeshiva in the area must be strengthened and Homesh must be turned into a main city in Israel in memory of the murdered man."

The Likud also responded to the deadly shooting attack near Homesh, saying, "We send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim killed in the deadly attack tonight in Homesh in Samaria and pray for the recovery of the wounded."

"Instead of inciting against the settlers, this failed government must fight the terrorists," the Likud said.