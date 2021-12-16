Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan attacked the government after the shooting attack near Homesh in which an Israeli was killed and two others were wounded.

"The severe and horrific attack that took place between Shavei Shomron and Homesh is the result of the helplessness of the Israeli government, which unfortunately is losing its deterrence both in Jerusalem and here in Samaria. Jewish blood cannot be cheap in the center of the State of Israel. Whether we voted for this government or not, it is our government, and our demand of it is that we expect security," Dagan said.

He added, "Unfortunately, there has been a recent heating of tensions in the Homesh sector. Both in the warming of the sector by the Palestinian Authority and as a result of parallel heating by far-left organizations, the crazy organizations which want to act against the Homesh yeshiva."

"We need as a result of this attack to strengthen the yeshiva in Homesh, to regulate the yeshiva in the Homesh regularly, to strengthen the settlement wherever there is an attack. This event is very serious, we are currently dealing with its consequences. I say clearly: we will never break and I demand that the government act. Jewish blood cannot be cheap," Dagan concluded.