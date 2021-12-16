Israeli leaders responded to the terrorist shooting attack in which one person was killed and two other wounded near Homesh in Samaria Thursday night.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that "together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the person killed in the deadly attack that took place this evening in Samaria, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."

"Security forces will soon get their hands on the terrorists. We will settle the score with them," Bennett said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, "I share the grief of the family of those killed tonight in the attack in Samaria and wish for the recovery of the other wounded."

"The security forces will lay their hands on the terrorists," Gantz declared, adding, "We continue to increase our vigilance against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and continue to act by all means and in all arenas against terrorist organizations."