A man caught on camera defacing New York City Hall with swastikas is being sought by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force as the suspect in multiple anti-Semitic graffiti incidents.

The vandal is also wanted in connection with swastikas spray painted on the Charging Bull state, a bronze sculpture in the Manhattan Financial District, and the edifice of a Lower Manhattan construction site, according to Fox News.

All three incidents are being looked at as potential hate crimes.

The first incident occurred on December 3 when the suspect allegedly spray painted three swastikas on the wall of the Manhattan construction site before leaving the area.

On December 13, the suspect is also accused of drawing a swastika on the pillar that stands at the entrance to New York City Hall, at the corner of Beekman Street and Park Row. Camera footage shows the suspect then heading south on Park Row.

The next day, the suspect was again caught on surveillance footage allegedly spray painting a swastika on the Charging Bull statue that sits at 25 Broadway. He left and headed north on Morris Street.

Police described the man as light complected and last seen wearing a black and grey poncho and carrying a black backpack. In the footage, it appears that he walks with a limp.