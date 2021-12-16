The implementation of the Green Pass plan for malls will be postponed and not begin tomorrow. This was decided tonight (Thursday), following an situational assessment between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and following protests by mall owners.

A dispute has arisen as to whether to use the Green Pass format or the Purple Pass format at the entrance to malls.

Public Security Ministry Director-General Tomer Lotan said in an interview with Kan Bet that police would have difficulty enforcing the Green Pass requirements at malls.

He explained that inside a mall there are essential services to which access must be allowed even to unvaccinated people. "A Green Pass is possible when business owners understand the guidelines well - and here the situation is different. We too will not be able to be there on a regular basis and that is definitely a challenge."