A letter containing a series of offensive anti-Semitic messages and a bottle containing an unidentified powder were found by congregants at a Los Angeles synagogue.

Local police were called to Congregation Mogen David in Pico-Robertson Tuesday morning along with a hazmat team.

LAPD Sgt. Anthony Bonner said that the powder was "not dangerous to anyone" but the substance remains unidentified.

"It appears to be a hate crime and that is how we are treating it. The messages in the letter included threats to harm synagogue worshipers and harsh statements against Jews.," Bonner said.

He said, "The letter also included a reference to another antisemitic incident that took place during the military confrontation in May in the Gaza Strip when some local Jews were eating at a local restaurant and serious accusations related to Palestinians were hurled at them."

He noted that he could not elaborate further on the investigation, but stressed that the Los Angeles Police Department is taking the case very seriously and is working to locate and arrest those actually responsible.