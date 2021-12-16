The Health Ministry informed today (Thursday) the Knesset that after one of the legislature's security guards had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The guard was last at the Knesset on Sunday, December 12.

Following an epidemiological investigation aimed at cutting off the chains of infection, which was carried out in collaboration with professionals in the Health Ministry, isolation instructions were given to 21 other guards and Knesset employees, as well as to MK Meir Porush.