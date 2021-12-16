A total of 741 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Wednesday in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, Israel has 6,446 active cases of coronavirus, and 0.79% of test results received Wednesday were positive - the highest percentage since November 20.

According to Health Ministry data, Wednesday saw 33 people diagnosed with coronavirus following their return from Britain, 22 following their return from France, 19 from the United Arab Emirates, 17 from the US, seven from Turkey, and five from Poland. Ninety-eight of the 129 people who were diagnosed with coronavirus following their return from abroad (about 76%) received a second or third vaccine within the past six months.

The infection coefficient now stands at 1.02, a number which indicates that the virus is spreading. Around Israel, there are 122 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 80 of whom are in serious condition.

Among the seriously ill patients, 76% are completely unvaccinated. Of the seriously ill coronavirus patients who are also under 60 years of age, 90% are completely unvaccinated.