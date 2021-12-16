US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on Thursday met United Arab List (Ra'am) Chairman MK Mansour Abbas.

"Good first meeting today with MK Mansour Abbas," Nides tweeted. "We discussed the challenges and opportunities of promoting economic development and a feeling of hope for all people to live together in a diverse, shared society."

Earlier this week, Nides met Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid). Following that meeting, he tweeted, "The future is bright indeed! Thank you for a great visit and discussion of shared democratic values."