Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Thursday with Eytan Stibbe, the Israeli who will fly to the International Space Station in two months’ time with the Rakia Mission.

President Herzog and Eytan Stibbe discussed the preparations for the Rakia Mission, which is being led in Israel by the Ramon Foundation and the Israel Space Agency in the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology. The President gave Stibbe a special gift: a glass cube inscribed with the Prayer for the Welfare of the State of Israel in the handwriting of its author, the President’s grandfather, Israel’s first chief rabbi, Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog.

Herzog wished Stibbe great success ahead of his space mission and said: “The whole nation is watching you. I want to wish you, from the bottom of my heart, success in your important space mission. May you influence the whole of humanity for another hundred years. May you continue to bring all of us, your nation, your country, and your family, great pride. Fly in peace and return in peace. Look after yourself!”

Eytan Stibbe thanked the President and said: “As an Israeli who was born and raised and studied here, it is a great honor for me to meet the President and share with him details about the Rakia Mission. The mission’s purpose is to arouse curiosity about our existence here on Planet Earth and to allow Israelis to take part in a unique international project in a range of scientific, technological, and artistic fields with an emphasis on innovation and education. I’ll take this prayer with me and as it says here, from the ‘edge of the heavens’ it will return here, to Israel, to the President’s Residence.”

In two months, Eytan Stibbe will fly to the International Space Station as part of the Rakia Mission. The purpose of the mission is to advance and expand the Israeli aerospace industry. During his time at the International Space Station, Stibbe will facilitate dozens of scientific experiments for Israeli companies, conduct educational activities for Israeli children in Hebrew, and give a platform to unique works of Israeli art.