The chairman of the Ra'am party, MK Mansour Abbas, was interviewed on Channel 13 News on Wednesday evening and said that before the formation of the current government, the Likud had offered him a coalition agreement, claiming that he had evidence of this.

"In the meantime, I am keeping the principle of maintaining a level of trust between people and politicians. I am saving the evidence for Doomsday," he said.

On receiving a security detail, Abbas said, "I tried to delay this move as much as possible, but in the end I was ordered to do it by the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms, in light of the direct threats I have been receiving."

Asked if he felt threatened, he replied, "I differentiate between my personal feelings and the responsible conduct in this case."

"You can always go back in history and learn that very difficult things took place," Abbas added. "A Prime Minister in Israel was assassinated amid incitement, and it is still debated whether or not the heated and inciting political discourse that existed at the time had a role in that event."

"For the sake of fairness, the threats began in Arab society when I held talks with the Likud, I was attacked in a demonstration in Umm al-Fahm, there are threats from here and from there, and it is better at the moment to listen to the professionals, the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms, the police. There will be an assessment of the situation in two weeks and we will see."

On the controversy over the Electricity Law, which would see houses in Arab society that were illegally built connected to electricity, Abbas said, "There will be no change in the Electricity Law, they are currently trying to reach a final agreement on the outline. I believe we will close the gaps and bring the law next week for approval in the Knesset."

"Not every controversy in the coalition is a crisis in the coalition, but this law is crucial to us," Abbas added. "This is a law that also combines the need for standard and legal electricity connections, and also as part of an outline for promoting planning and construction in Arab society. These are basic things that Arab society needs."