The French consulate in Jerusalem refused to recognize the marriage certificates of many couples from Judea and Samaria.

The couples claimed that the consulate does not recognize marriage certificates of French citizens who were married in Israel and registered for marriage in one of the religious councils in Judea and Samaria.

Upon arrival at the French consulate to update their personal status, the couples were told that the French consulate does not recognize marriages made in the territories of Judea and Samaria.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana sent a letter to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in which he wrote that "attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the residents of Judea and Samaria, in the form of unilateral non-recognition by other countries, are a red line that we must not agree with. As the minister in charge, I ask that you act to assist in the matter as soon as possible."

The consulate said in response, "There is no political decision to boycott, we will investigate the allegations."