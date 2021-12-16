The Ministry of Health’s State Classification Committee on Wednesday recommended that the government declare Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates as “red” countries.

The decision will take effect on December 19, on the night between Sunday and Monday, subject to the approval of the government and the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

This is the list of red countries as of today:

Uganda, Seychelles, Angola, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Benin, United Kingdom, Ghana, Gabon, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Denmark, South Africa, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Togo, Tanzania, Liberia, Lesotho, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mali, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nigeria, Niger, Malawi, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Saint Helena (UK), Chad, Comoros, Cape Verde, Kenya, Cameroon, Réunion (France), Rwanda.

A red country is a state to which flying is prohibited except with a permit, and all returnees from a red country are obligated to full quarantine. All returnees who are not protected in accordance with the Ministry of Health's definitions will be required to be isolated in a hotel on behalf of the state, until a negative result is obtained in a PCR test they performed upon arrival in Israel.

After a negative result is received, they will be allowed to complete the period of isolation in their home, as long as they declare that no one other than them lives or stays in the home.