The Israeli company Check Point said on Wednesday it has identified no less than seven attacks on government ministries and large companies in Israel that resulted from a security breach.

The company noted that the attackers, identified as Iranian hackers, took advantage of a glitch that was discovered last weekend in a free open source called Log4j which allowed software to run on its server without the users having to identify themselves or leave their details.

"We have blocked several attempts to establish communication between the same targets and a server used by a known Iranian group - APT35, known as Charming Kitten. This group has been linked in the past, by various sources, to the Iranian regime," said Check Point.

The company also said that the attack in question took place on Tuesday between 4:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Check Point has detected, due to the security breach, close to two million attempts to exploit it and attack various servers around the world.