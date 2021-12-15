A 6th grader at a school in central Israel on Sunday received the COVID shot despite his parents not having granted their permission, Kan News reported.

Officials involved in the details told Kan that, at the time the child had received the shot, the school COVID authority was not on site due to an urgent medical treatment she needed.

Despite not having permission from his parents, the child anyway arrived, apparently with his teacher, to the site where the shots were being administered, and the official administering the shots gave the shot to the boy without checking whether he had received permission.

The municipality said in the response that "the vaccination operation was conducted by the Home Front Command staff, and unfortunately in one of the centers, a serious malfunction occurred that should not have occurred. Prior to the vaccinations, the parents' permission documents were transferred, as required, to the Registrar on behalf of the Home Front Command. As soon as the case became known, the competent authorities were updated, and the school is in contact with the student's family as needed."

The Ministry of Education responded: "The ministry takes the incident very seriously and notes that it is a very rare event, which has been thoroughly investigated by the Ministry of Health, Home Front Command and the ministry. It will be clarified that vaccinations are carried out under the strictest oversight of procedures. They are accompanied by a number of circles of oversight meant to certify that only students with permissions are vaccinated. Following the exceptional incident, instructions were issued to all vaccination staff to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future."

According to the report, the health ministry's response has not yet been received.