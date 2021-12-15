Yosef Na'im, the six-year-old boy who passed away Monday under somewhat mysterious circumstances, appears to have succumbed to a complication of seasonal influenza, according to a report by Yediot Aharonot.

Yosef passed away in his sleep, and given that he recovered from COVID-19 some time ago, there were those who alleged that he died of post-coronavirus syndrome. That has now apparently been ruled out.

Yosef's three sisters are hospitalized in Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, and are considered to be in good condition.

Israel's healthcare officials are worried about the unusually low influenza vaccination rates: Thousands of doses of Flumist, the more popular option among parents of young children, will be destroyed next month if they are not used before then.

According to the Health Ministry, just 15% of the general population has received the flu vaccine this month, compared to 21% last year.

Among those ages 55 and above, 55% received the flu vaccine, compared to 64% of the same age group last year. Among those aged five and under, just 8% received the flu vaccine, compared to 18% last year.