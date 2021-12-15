Former Director of Mossad Efraim Halevy on Wednesday spoke at the annual conference of the SIGNAL Institute for Israel-China Relations, emphasizing the crucial role China plays in the talks.

According to him, "The only player who can be effective and bring about progress in the Vienna debates is the only player we do not hear his position on the Iranian issue, and that is China."

"I would not be exaggerating if I said that the Iranian economy relies most on China," he added. "China's influence on Iran's policy is probably the biggest influence a foreign power has over Iran. At no point in history did China make such crucial contribution to world stability as it has today in Vienna."

"We need a lot more dialogue with China at all levels, in the official and unofficial channels."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), former Deputy Minister of Health, said at the conference that, "For Israel, the relationship with China is more strategic and important than ever. In an era where Iran is trying to establish its power in the Middle East to achieve its main goal - nuclear weapons - Israel must strengthen its ties with the great Chinese nation."

"It is time to cooperate and work together to stop the terrible Iranian plot."