"Make one mistake - and these are the targets that will be hit in Israel," the front page of the Tehran Times issue published early Wednesday morning declared.

The front of the newspaper showed a map of Israel marked with "targets" which Iran supposedly could hit, along with the words, "The Zionist regime forgot that Iran is more than capable of attacking them, in every location."

"The increase in Israel's military threats against Iran hints, apparently, to the fact that the Zionist regime forgot that Iran is capable of attacking them from any location," the Times article said.