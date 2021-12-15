The threat of a Hezbollah response to an attack destroying Iran's nuclear program has now emerged as the key argument against pursuing such a military operation



Those advocating complacence warn that Hezbollah's hundreds of thousands of rockets, which now include a considerable number of guided missiles, would cause considerable damage to Israel in a slugfest which could escalate into a regional war that America most certainly doesn't want.



But the answer to this argument is not to light a candle and to pray that the leaders of Iran do not really adhere to religious beliefs which see mutual destruction as a gateway to their Paradise but instead to act now to neutralize Hezbollah.



Yes. Neutralize Hezbollah now.



This isn't some unattainable goal.



We have spent a lot of money on preparations to do just this.



The IAF has done practice runs of the plans.



There apparently isn't any game changing gizmo in the pipeline being delivered to the IDF in the next 12 months that justifies postponement until then.



And since we would be initiating the attack rather than responding, even the winter weather doesn't present much of an obstacle as we can wait for a bloc of clear weather days.



There simply isn't any reason to wait.



Removing Hezbollah from the equation would dramatically shift the balance against Iran by limiting their ability to retaliate.



Whether this development facilitates a diplomatic solution of the Iranian nuclear challenge or a military one the end result would be a SOLUTION.



Neutralize Hezbollah now.



Dr. Aaron Lerner and his late father Dr. Joseph Lerner founded the Independent Media Review and Analysis (IMRA) government accredited news organization in 1992,which provides an ongoing analysis of developments in Arab-Israeli relations.