The Palestinian Authority “foreign ministry” on Tuesday condemned what it described as the "incitement" and "racism" uttered by Israeli figures in support of “settlements” and their demand to accelerate the demolition of Palestinian homes in Judea and Samaria, which it said "make up most of the occupied West Bank and the strategic depth of the Palestinian state."

The statement of condemnation from the PA bureau in charge of foreign affairs referenced Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's statements regarding the Israeli government's commitment to communities in Judea and Samaria and the protection of Area C, and her remarks that provide backing to settler "terrorism", as the PA sees it.

The “ministry” said that these positions reflect the true face of the "occupying state" and its "expansionary colonial policy which is hostile to peace" and show the coordination between the settler organizations and their "terrorist militias" and the Israeli government.

The PA “foreign ministry” accused Israel of violating international law which prohibits the settlement of civilians in occupied territory, emphasizing that "the presence of settlers in the land of the State of Palestine is illegal and therefore any construction made for their use is also illegal."

A such, the bureau argued, those responsible for Israeli policy should be prosecuted, including any official who violates international law that assists settlements in any way and prevents Palestinian construction in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.