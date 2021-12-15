Public Security Minister Omer Barlev's remarks on "settler violence" led Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to respond in an unusual manner on Tuesday.

Kan 11 News reported that, in addition to the tweet denouncing the comments, Bennett picked up the phone and held a clarification conversation with Barlev, in which he told him that "it is not right to generalize entire sectors in an offensive manner." The conversation was held in a good atmosphere and ended with understandings.

In talks in the Knesset on Tuesday, Barlev said that "90% of our work is on Arab violence. In the remaining 10% of the time, we deal with road accidents, sexual offenses, IPS and firefighting and rescue, and thousands of other issues. And yes, also with the violence of settlers."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai responded on Tuesday to Barlev’s comments in an interview on Reshet Bet radio and said that there was truth to his words.

"There is settler violence, it cannot be ignored. It must be addressed, it does not cover the entire country. I do not compare it to Palestinian terrorism. But there are difficult incidents, not one and not two, which need to be uprooted," said Shai.

Responding on Tuesday to the criticism of his remarks, Barlev tweeted, "I understand that it is really difficult for some of you when a mirror is placed in front of your face about the fact that extremist settler violence crosses the entire world and foreign governments are interested in the issue. I recommend that those who have a hard time with it drink a glass of water. I will continue to fight Palestinian terrorism as if there is no extremist settler violence - and fight extremist settler violence as if there is no Palestinian terrorism."