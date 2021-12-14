At the initiative of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, work will be carried out to recruit hundreds of additional IDF soldiers to the police for staff positions in order to add hundreds of police officers to the Judea and Samaria District.

One of the purposes for which the police will be added is to address nationalistic crime committed by Jewish extremists.

Channel 13 News reported that the initiative has the backing of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich stated in response: "The speed with which Omer Barlev moves from speech to action is simply frightening. After aligning with the antisemitic delegitimization campaign about settler violence and today taking the top police command on a tour of southern Hebron to clarify the commander's views, he is now recruiting the IDF not to fight terrorism on both sides of the Green Line, but to fight Jews."

"And when he moves into action and endangers the State of Israel, Bennett and Shaked will be content with amorphous tweets and let him continue. We will not forget or forgive you for making him a minister and letting him harm Israel's security and the settlers," Smotrich added.