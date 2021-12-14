תיעוד הפיגוע: מגיע מהים, דוקר ובורח למסגד דוברות המשטרה

Police on Tuesday revealed more details about the terrorist stabbing attack which was committed in Jaffa last month.

Muhammad Bnei Odeh, an 18-year-old terrorist from the Palestinian Authority town of Tammun, stabbed a 67-year-old Jewish resident of Bat Yam while walking with his wife.

This week, a prosecutor's statement was filed against the terrorist for attempted murder on a nationalist background, as well as a request for the extension of his detention until the end of the proceedings against him.

Security footage which captured the attack shows the terrorist walking from the direction of the sea and following the man and his wife,

At one point the terrorist pulls out a knife and starts stabbing the 67-year-old man again and again, then escapes on foot to a nearby mosque.

The police and Shabak investigation revealed that the terrorist left the town of Tammun near Nablus, and traveled that day to Jaffa, where he previously worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant without a residential permit in Israel.

Upon arriving in Jaffa, the terrorist went to the sea near the restaurant where he worked, and then identified the couple and followed them with a knife hidden on his body that he had equipped with ahead of time. The terrorist escaped after stabbing the man and was trapped inside the mosque less than an hour after the attack.